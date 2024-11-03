‘Sleepless nights’: Explosions in Myanmar haunt Bangladeshis living near border

Sound of explosions forced people living beside the Bangladesh-Myanmar border to spend a sleepless night on 2 November. File Photo: TBS

People living beside the Bangladesh-Myanmar border spent a sleepless night as mortar shell and bomb explosions raged on over a 30 kilometre stretch in Rakhine State throughout last night.

The sound of explosions was heard from 8pm yesterday (2 November) to 10am today (3 October), rocking houses in Teknaf's Nhila municipality, Sadar upazila and Sabrang union.

According to Nhila union parishad Chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali, Teknaf Sadar UP chairman Ziaur Rahman and Sabrang UP Chairman Nur Hossain, sound of mortar shells and bomb explosions has been coming from the other side of Naf River since Saturday night.

Fighter jets were also seen dropping numerous bombs on the Maung Daw area in Rakhine since 8pm on Saturday till Sunday morning.

Although the situation has been terrible for the past nine months, last night was full of horror, said Rashed.

Resident of Nhila's Domdomiya area Aman Ullah and resident of Lejirpara in Sabrang Abdul Hamid said the bombings signalled a fresh round of violence between the Myanmar Army and rebel groups, following a pause.

Talking to this correspondent, resident of Teknaf's Shah Porir Dwip Md Ismail said, "Sound of mortar shell explosions is coming from the other side of the border every five minutes. As a result, we can't sleep."

Contacted, officials of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Coast Guard said they are on high alert so that no new Rohingya can enter Bangladesh during such a time of internal instability in Myanmar.