Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

Several fire incidents, reportedly caused by sky lanterns, took place in Dhaka's Jatrabari, Demra, Lalbagh, Sutrapur and Khilgaon areas during new year celebrations on Friday night.

"At least two firefighting units were sent to each of the five spots," Fire Service's Public Relations Officer Shahjahan Shikder told The Business Standard.

However, he could not immediately confirm about the extent of damage in the fire incidents.

People have been bursting fire crackers and releasing sky lanterns in Dhaka and other parts of the country on the occasion of welcoming new year 2022.

