16 dengue patients die in 24 hrs

Sixteen more dengue patients have died and 2,564 have been hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday (4 October) morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 1,046 dengue patients have died in Bangladesh and 214,247 patients have been admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 708 were reported in Dhaka city and the remaining 1,754 were from across the country.

Of the total of 9,284 dengue patients, including the 2,945 in Dhaka, 6,339 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

So far 203,917 dengue patients have been released from hospitals in the country this year.

Bangladesh recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.