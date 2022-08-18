Six students receive Orion Medical Scholarship

A total of six students from different medical colleges received the Orion Pharma Medical Scholarship at an inaugural ceremony for the scholarship programme on Thursday.

The Company Director and Trustee of Orion Pharma Welfare Trust Arzuda Karim and Orion Pharma Managing Director Zareen Karim presided over the ceremony at Orion House in the capital, read a press statement.

Orion Pharma has decided to support the masterminds, who sacrifice their life in exchange for bringing a smile to the face of ailing humanity, in their voyage towards a noble mission.

Therefore, Orion Pharma Welfare Trust is offering scholarships to 21 students from different govt medical colleges who are unable to bear the exorbitant cost of medical education, at least five students from each academic year – 1st year to 5th year.

Any meritorious student from any academic year studying at any govt medical college, who is also financially insolvent, is eligible to apply for this scholarship.

The programme concluded with a cheque handover ceremony where six students from different medical colleges received scholarship cheques.

The recipients are – Ruposree Paul Trina from Mymensingh Medical College, Mymensingh; Humaira Tarannum Nuba from Chattogram Medical College, Chattogram; Jannatul Naim Karima from Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmed Medical College, Gazipur; Masruba Yesmin Joyee from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College, Faridpur; Pranto Chandra Das from Cox's Bazar Medical College, Cox's Bazar; Antara Saima from Colonel Malek Medical College, Noakhali.

Orion Pharma Ltd organised the programme as a continuation of corporate social responsibility (CSR).