Six people, including 13-year-old, killed during clashes with police in Kushtia

Bodies at Kushtia General Hospital. Photo: TBS
Bodies at Kushtia General Hospital. Photo: TBS

Six people were killed and several others were injured in clashes with police in Kushtia today (5 August).

The deceased are Yusuf Ali, 70, Abdullah, 13, Babu, 40, and Ashraf, 42. The identities of the rest could not be known immediately.

They were taken to Kushtia General Hospital where doctors declared them dead, according to hospital sources.

According to eyewitnesses, this casualties occurred after police opened fire when unidentified men attacked Kushtia Model Police Station and the office of district superintendent of police this noon.

Kushtia

