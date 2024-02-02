Six men die on Biswa Ijtema ground

A total of six participants died on the Biswa Ijtema ground since Wednesday till Friday morning.

Among them, three participants died on Friday morning. They were Md Matiur Rahman, 55, Md Ekhlas Mia, 70, Md Sahalam, 60.

Matiur Rahman was from Jamalpur Sadar thana, Md Ekhlas Mia was from Netrokona district. Md Sahalam was from Bhola district.

The three died due to old age-related complications, cardiac arrest, and breathing problems.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Ibrahim Khan confirmed the matter.

Earlier, three participants died on Thursday and Wednesday. They were Yunus Mia, 60, Jaman, 40, and Abdus Sattar, 70.

Among them, Yunus Mia was from Brahmanbaria district's Sarail Thana, Jaman was from Chapainawabganj district, and Abdus Sattar was from Netrokona district.

All three died due to old age-related causes and cardiac arrest. Abdus Sattar passed away on Thursday, and the other two died on Wednesday.