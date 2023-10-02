Six including Sitakunda OC sued over death of a ship breaking worker

Six people including the Sitakunda police station officer-in-charge were sued over the death of a ship-breaking worker.

A 24-year-old labourer named Md Russell died in a yard at Bhatiari area of Sitakunda in Chattogram on 26 August.

Russell's father, Yunus Mia filed a case in Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Court-4 on Sunday (1 October).

The accused - Asaduzzaman Swapan, owner of MB Hanimadhu and Southern Salvage; Musaddek Mia, contractor of NB Hanimdhu ship workers; Farooq Ahmed, cutterman; Enamul, Sitakunda police station OC Tofail Ahmed, and SI Muqib Hasan - face charges of murder and concealing the victim's body.

Two brothers, Asaduzzaman Swapan and Musaddek, have been operating their business in an abandoned yard next to Bhatiari Ship Breaking in Sitakunda.

According to the case statement, Md Russell was employed as a labourer on a scrap ship owned by Asaduzzaman Swapan. On the morning of 26 August, he left for work but did not return that night. After conducting a search, Russell's father reached out to Asaduzzaman Swapan and Musaddek Mia, the ship's owner. They informed him that, due to damage to the boat, all workers had been instructed to swim to the ferry for food. However, Russell did not participate in this, which led to a disagreement with the ship's manager, Musaddek, and the contractor, Farooq.

The plaintiff, Yunus Mia, learned that around 4 pm, another worker named Mohiuddin was compelled to swim to the food ferry. Subsequently, three other workers reported that Russell had fallen into the water. The defendants asserted that despite extensive searches, they were unable to locate Russell.

On the night of 27 August, Yunus Miah visited Sitakunda police station at approximately midnight to file a General Diary (GD). He alleged that OC Tofail Ahmed and SI Mukib Hasan detained him until 4am and declined to accept the GD. On 28 August, Yunus Mia verbally reported this incident to the DIG of Chattogram range.

The victim's body was discovered in the Bholaipara Beribandh area of Barbakund in Sitakunda today (2 September). Despite Yunus Miah identified his son's body, SI Mukib Hasan insisted on a DNA test before releasing it. Eventually, the body was handed over to Anjuman Mufidul Islam for burial.

The plaintiff has accused Asaduzzaman Swapan and Musaddek, claiming their involvement in his son's demise. Furthermore, the plaintiff has alleged that Asaduzzaman Swapan and Musaddek resorted to threats and displayed hostile behavior towards him.

Plaintiff's lawyer Advocate Golam Mawla Murad confirmed that the court has accepted the case and summoned updates from the police station within a week.

Sitakunda OC Tofail Ahmed said Naval police had recovered the body and handed it over to Anjuman Mufidul Islam.

"We have been wrongly implicated in the case without any basis," he stated.

When contacted, Inspector Nasir Uddin, in charge Kumira Naval police outpost, mentioned that he was not informed about the matter as he recently assumed his position.

He added, "Specific details regarding the matter can be provided after a thorough investigation."