Six including Chinese national jailed for embezzling money

A court here today sentenced six people, including a Chinese national and two officials of National Bank Ltd, to different terms of imprisonment in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 handed down the verdict this morning.

The accused are Chinese National Yang Wang Chung, chairman of The Sinfa Knitters Ltd, its managing director Khashru Al-Rahman, directors Golam Mostafa and Mansurul Haque, the then senior-vice president (export) of National Bank Ltd at Dilkusha branch Abdul Wadud Khan, and its executive vice-president Shahabuddin Chowdhury.

Yang Wang Chung and Khashru Al-Rahman were sentenced to 13 years rigorous imprisonment. Mansrul Haque and Md. Golam Mustafa were sentenced to 10 years in prison. They are all absconding.

Abdul Wadud and Shahabuddin were each sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment and fined Taka 50,000, in default of which they will have to serve three months more in jail.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that the Chinese national, in collusion with the bank officials, took Taha 2,59,40,148 loan from the bank submitting forged documents in the name of The Sinfa Knitters Ltd. Later the accused misappropriated all the money.

Following the incident, ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Hossain filed a case against them with Motijheel Police Station on 17 January, 2017.

After an investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them on 24 June, 2018. The court framed charges against them on 18 September, 2019.