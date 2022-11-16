Six including Chinese national jailed for embezzling money

Bangladesh

BSS
16 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

Six including Chinese national jailed for embezzling money

BSS
16 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 05:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A court here today sentenced six people, including a Chinese national and two officials of National Bank Ltd, to different terms of imprisonment in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 handed down the verdict this morning.

The accused are Chinese National Yang Wang Chung, chairman of The Sinfa Knitters Ltd, its managing director Khashru Al-Rahman, directors Golam Mostafa and Mansurul Haque, the then senior-vice president (export) of National Bank Ltd at Dilkusha branch Abdul Wadud Khan, and its executive vice-president Shahabuddin Chowdhury.

Yang Wang Chung and Khashru Al-Rahman were sentenced to 13 years rigorous imprisonment. Mansrul Haque and Md. Golam Mustafa were sentenced to 10 years in prison. They are all absconding.

Abdul Wadud and Shahabuddin were each sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment and fined Taka 50,000, in default of which they will have to serve three months more in jail.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that the Chinese national, in collusion with the bank officials, took Taha 2,59,40,148 loan from the bank submitting forged documents in the name of The Sinfa Knitters Ltd. Later the accused misappropriated all the money.

Following the incident, ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Hossain filed a case against them with Motijheel Police Station on 17 January, 2017.

After an investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them on 24 June, 2018. The court framed charges against them on 18 September, 2019.

Top News

money embezzlement / Chinese national

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

8m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

8m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday