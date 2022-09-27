Six expelled students get posted in BCL hall committee

Six students of Dhaka University's Bijoy Ekattor Hall have been given posts in the Chhatra League hall committee despite being expelled from the hall for beating up a senior student.

Expelled student Masfi-Ur Rahman has been nominated deputy secretary of plan and programmes, Shofiullah Sumon as deputy secretary of cultural affairs, Naimur Rashid as Mass communication and Development secretary, Sabbir Al Hasan Qaium as disaster and relief management secretary, Mohammad Firoz Alom Opi as deputy secretary of Training affairs, and Abdullah Al Maruf as deputy secretary of student scholarship.

All expelled are the followers of Bijoy Ekattor hall BCL president Sajibur Rahman Sajib.

Contacted, Bijoy Ekattor hall Chhatra League president Sajib said, hall authority did not expel them from the hall. Just their seats were cancelled. Still they are attached in the hall, they need hall clearance to sit for exam and as far as i know, both the victim and the alleged went to the provost office and negotiated the matter. I hope they will be provided seats in the next seat allocation setting."

"A tried to make the committee best and I hope everything will go well," he added.

Contacted, Bijoy Ekattor hall Provost also chairman of provost Standing Committee told UNB that, " the six students were expelled for life-term but there is a process to reconsider the punishment if the victim student and speak and make appeal for accused to reduce the punishment."

"But no such official request was made to reconsider the punishment for six expelled BCL activists over the incident of beating Akhlakuzzaman and till now they will be considered as illegal in the hall," he added.

Earlier on April 4 of this year, Bijoy Ekattor hall authority has expelled six students from the hall for lifetime for beating up two students in the room.