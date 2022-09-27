Six expelled students get posted in BCL hall committee

Bangladesh

UNB
27 September, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

Six expelled students get posted in BCL hall committee

UNB
27 September, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 09:33 am
Six expelled students get posted in BCL hall committee

Six students of Dhaka University's Bijoy Ekattor Hall have been given posts in the Chhatra League hall committee despite being expelled from the hall for beating up a senior student.

Expelled student Masfi-Ur Rahman has been nominated deputy secretary of plan and programmes, Shofiullah Sumon as deputy secretary of cultural affairs, Naimur Rashid as Mass communication and Development secretary, Sabbir Al Hasan Qaium as disaster and relief management secretary, Mohammad Firoz Alom Opi as deputy secretary of Training affairs, and Abdullah Al Maruf as deputy secretary of student scholarship.

All expelled are the followers of Bijoy Ekattor hall BCL president Sajibur Rahman Sajib.

Contacted, Bijoy Ekattor hall Chhatra League president Sajib said, hall authority did not expel them from the hall. Just their seats were cancelled. Still they are attached in the hall, they need hall clearance to sit for exam and as far as i know, both the victim and the alleged went to the provost office and negotiated the matter. I hope they will be provided seats in the next seat allocation setting."

"A tried to make the committee best and I hope everything will go well," he added.

Contacted, Bijoy Ekattor hall Provost also chairman of provost Standing Committee told UNB that, " the six students were expelled for life-term but there is a process to reconsider the punishment if the victim student and speak and make appeal for accused to reduce the punishment."

"But no such official request was made to reconsider the punishment for six expelled BCL activists over the incident of beating Akhlakuzzaman and till now they will be considered as illegal in the hall," he added.

Earlier on April 4 of this year, Bijoy Ekattor hall authority has expelled six students from the hall for lifetime for beating up two students in the room.

Top News

Dhaka University / Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

5m | Habitat
Flood victim Goni Mia had no other way but to send his wife and two daughters to Narayanganj to look for work. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Migration, child labour and starvation: How Sylhet flood victims are coping with its aftermath

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

21h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

14h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

15h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

15h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b