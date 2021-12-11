Six eminent personalities honoured with ‘Chattol Bir’ award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:08 pm

Related News

Six eminent personalities honoured with ‘Chattol Bir’ award

The two-day “Click Bijoy Uthsob” ends with the honorary award-giving ceremony at GEC Convention Centre in the port city.

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:08 pm
Six eminent personalities honoured with ‘Chattol Bir’ award

Chattogram-based lifestyle and business magazine "Click" has honoured six eminent personalities of Chattogram with the heroic "Chattol Bir" award.

The award recipients are Freedom Fighter Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, former Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University, Professor Anwarul Azim Arif, Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Shireen Akhter, Ekushey Padak-winning actor Ahmed Iqbal Haider, former Chittagong City Corporation administrator and veteran politician, Khorshed Alam Sujon, and businessman and industrialist, Tarafder Ruhul Amin.

The two-day "Click Bijoy Utsav" ended on Friday with the honorary award-giving ceremony at GEC Convention Centre in the port city.

It also recognised the contributions of eight youths with youth icon honours.

The youth icon recipients are – Zahirul Islam Rinku, managing director, PHP Shipbreaking Yard; Tipu Sultan, president, Junior Chamber Chittagong Cosmopolitan; Aminul Hoque Babu, human rights activist; Saiduzzaman Kiron, engineer; Sarwar Sumon, Daily Samakal's Chattogram bureau chief; AAKM Shahid Chowdhury, entrepreneur, and organisers Jinat Sohana Chowdhury and Shah Emran Md Ali Chowdhury.

Addressing the honorary award-giving ceremony, former VC of Chittagong University, Professor Anwarul Azim Arif, said during the war of independence we tried to awaken the youth. Now Click magazine is trying to awaken the youth to flourish Chattogram.

He thanked the magazine for its nice efforts to honour youths and inspire them to work for Chattogram.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Md Mominur Rahman inaugurated the victory fest on Thursday.

The event featured an entrepreneur fair, band show, including fashion shows with traditional costumes and cultural programs.

Corporates

Click Magazine / Chattogram / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

9h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

9h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

10h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’