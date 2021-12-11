Six eminent personalities honoured with ‘Chattol Bir’ award

Chattogram-based lifestyle and business magazine "Click" has honoured six eminent personalities of Chattogram with the heroic "Chattol Bir" award.

The award recipients are Freedom Fighter Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, former Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University, Professor Anwarul Azim Arif, Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Shireen Akhter, Ekushey Padak-winning actor Ahmed Iqbal Haider, former Chittagong City Corporation administrator and veteran politician, Khorshed Alam Sujon, and businessman and industrialist, Tarafder Ruhul Amin.

The two-day "Click Bijoy Utsav" ended on Friday with the honorary award-giving ceremony at GEC Convention Centre in the port city.

It also recognised the contributions of eight youths with youth icon honours.

The youth icon recipients are – Zahirul Islam Rinku, managing director, PHP Shipbreaking Yard; Tipu Sultan, president, Junior Chamber Chittagong Cosmopolitan; Aminul Hoque Babu, human rights activist; Saiduzzaman Kiron, engineer; Sarwar Sumon, Daily Samakal's Chattogram bureau chief; AAKM Shahid Chowdhury, entrepreneur, and organisers Jinat Sohana Chowdhury and Shah Emran Md Ali Chowdhury.

Addressing the honorary award-giving ceremony, former VC of Chittagong University, Professor Anwarul Azim Arif, said during the war of independence we tried to awaken the youth. Now Click magazine is trying to awaken the youth to flourish Chattogram.

He thanked the magazine for its nice efforts to honour youths and inspire them to work for Chattogram.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Md Mominur Rahman inaugurated the victory fest on Thursday.

The event featured an entrepreneur fair, band show, including fashion shows with traditional costumes and cultural programs.