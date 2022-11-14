Cabinet issues six directives to face upcoming crisis

The cabinet on Monday gave six directions for the increase of food production and imports in the country amid the ongoing economic crisis.

First of all, the production of food must be increased. Because, no matter how much food is imported the problem will not be solved, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam following a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the PMO in Dhaka.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, secondly, skilled workers should be sent abroad instead of unskilled workers so that they can work on high salaries.

Thirdly, some guidelines have been given to increase expatriate income (remittances). No separate fee will be required for sending remittances. The bank that will send it will handle the matter. Flexibility has been advised in some other cases as well.

Fourthly, foreign investment should be increased, said the cabinet secretary. For this, it has been asked to see if the investment conditions can be made more flexible.

Apart from this, the cabinet has also given instructions to keep the food stock in good condition at all times.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has also been directed to be flexible on certain taxes on food imports.