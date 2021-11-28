Six arrested in Kolkata for smuggling drug-based cough syrup to Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 10:07 am



Around 2,245 CBCS of Dialex DC bottles were also confiscated by the squad

Photo collected from India legal live
Photo collected from India legal live

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Kolkata Zone, India, arrested six persons including a doctor for allegedly trying to smuggle Codeine Based Cough Syrup (CBCS) also known in Bangladesh as "Phensedyl" across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

A senior officer of the NCB said on Saturday, reports NDTV.

Following a tip, NCB Kolkata Zone conducted searches in Barrackpore and arrested the six people who are reportedly part of a ring smuggling Codeine syrup across the Indo-Bangladesh border, which is greatly sought by drug users searching for a quick high.

Around 2,245 CBCS of Dialex DC bottles were also confiscated by the squad.

"They have been involved in trafficking CBCS from Barrackpore to Nadia in light-medium vehicles. First, we apprehended two persons and then after grilling them caught the medical practitioner and a medical representative of Dr Reddy's," he said.

The doctor had provided his unlicensed warehouse to store the CBCS while the medical representative had been coordinating the entire process, the official said.

Dhaka had requested India's assistance earlier this year in combating the smuggling of Myanmar-made "Yaba" pills and Indian-made Codeine-based syrups. While the syrup is made lawfully in India, it is smuggled into Bangladesh.

Border Guard Bangladesh has previously requested that India place a ban on such drugs. However, due to the fact that they are widely used medicines in India, the neighbouring country has said a blanket prohibition is not possible.

