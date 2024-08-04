Six AL leaders, supporters beaten to death in Narsingdi

Six Awami League leaders and activists were beaten to death by the protesters when they opened fire on the protesters in Madhabdi upazila In Narsingdi, UNB reports.

Meanwhile, a number of vehicles, Awami League offices, police stations and other establishments were vandalised and set on fire in different parts of the country.

Students and general people started demonstrations in the morning extending solidarity to student platform Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's one-point demand for the prime minister's resignation.