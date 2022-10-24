Sitrang brings rain to Dhaka, other parts of country

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 11:41 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rainfall hit Dhaka city in the dead of night and continues throughout the day due to the influence of the cyclone Sitrang.

Moderate to mild rainfall has been occurring in various parts of the country from Sunday evening, whereas coastal regions are witnessing heavy rainfall.

Since Monday morning, the intensity of the rain increased in most parts of South Western region including the capital Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said that seven districts are likely to experience heavy rain on Monday.

The cyclonic storm "Sitrang" is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northeasterly direction, BMD said in its latest special weather bulletin released on early Monday (24 October).

BMD has also increased the warning signal in the country's seaports due to cyclonic storm "Sitrang". 

Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to hoist danger signal number 7 and Chattogram seaport and Cox's Bazar to hoist danger signal number 6.

Rainfall / Dhaka city / Cyclone Sitrang

Comments

