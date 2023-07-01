Site manager dies falling off under-construction building in Dhaka's Gendaria

Bangladesh

UNB
01 July, 2023, 12:45 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A man died after falling off the third floor of an under-construction building at Gendaria in the capital on Friday (30 June).

The deceased, identified as Md Mahmud, 40, was the site manager of the under-construction building.

According to family sources, Mahmud went to the building for a routine check but he fell off accidentally around 5:30pm.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead around 7pm.

SI Md Masud Mia of the DMCH police outpost said the body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.

