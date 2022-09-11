61 Sitakunda slum dwellers held on their way to PMO after clash with police

Police have detained 61 slum dwellers who were on their way to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) following a clash with law enforcers that took place last week during an eviction drive at Salimpur slums in Sitakunda, Chattogram.

The residents of Jangal Salimpur slums, and the two buses carrying them, were detained and seized ​​from the adjacent area of ​​the Sitakunda municipality headquarters on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway during the early hours of Sunday.

Some of the detainees are – Estefazur Rahman, 55, Farhad Mia, 80, Abdul Barek, 65, Md Javed, 68, Nazrul Islam, 51, Md Abdur Rob, 54, Md Idris Mia, 61, Md Aziz, 50, Delwar Haque, 50, Md Mizanur Rahman. 58, Wahidur Rahman, 62, Md. Mujibur Rahman, 42, Md. Farooq, 39, Md Hafiz, 21, Md Bachchu, 34, Md Helal Uddin, 42, Md Farid, 37, Mohammad Mamun 35, Md. Abdul Hai, 39, Md Ashabuddin, 22, Md. Mohiuddin, 38, Nazir Ahmed, 40, Ruhur Quader, 42, Abdur Rahim, 35, Md Feroz Alam, 28, Md. Shahjahan, 37, Md Harunur Rashid, 47, Abdur Rashid, 42, Abdul Quader, 37, Md Moslem Uddin, 41, Md. Milon, 39, Ayub Uddin, 36, and Md Yunus, 40.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Sitakunda police station Inspector (Investigation) Suman Banik, "Acting on a tip-off, we detained 61 people, all accused in several cases, on their way to Dhaka at around 1:30am.

"We also seized the two buses – Shanti Paribahan and Paharika Paribahan – which were carrying the accused were also seized. They will be sent to jail after being presented to the court today."

However, denying the claims made by the police, Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Jangal Salimpur slum, told TBS, "Around 50 people were seriously injured by rubber bullets fired by the police on Thursday (8 September) during an eviction drive in Salimpur. The local administration snapped the power connection to the area a month before the drive.

"Vehicles carrying food and fuel were not allowed to enter. So 63 of us, all residents of the slums, left for Dhaka in two buses to inform Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about these developments. But they were detained on their way to the PMO this day (11 September). I have learned from the police sources that each of them has been booked in seven to eight cases."

Meanwhile, a group of slum dwellers managed to reach avoiding the reported police blockade and attended a press conference held at the Dhaka Press Club this afternoon.

They urged the premier's intervention to ensure proper rehabilitation of the 24,000 families of the Jangal Salimpur slums.

They also alleged that the eviction drive was carried out in defiance of a High Court (HC) order and the police opened fire on the slum dwellers without any provocation.

It is to be noted that a high-level meeting of the government is scheduled to be held at the PMO on Monday (12 September) regarding the implementation of various projects in the Jangal Salimpur area.

At least 30 people, including a member of Bangladesh Ansar, were injured when police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters during an eviction drive at Salimpur slums.

Thousands of homeless people in Chattogram and nearby districts, who were forcibly displaced due to various reasons related to climate change, have been making settlements in the abandoned forests of Salimpur since 1990. This area is located just outside the Chattogram City Corporation.

In the past, thousands of displaced people have been evicted from at least 20 slums including Dewanhat slum, Batali Hill, Motijharna, Dhebar Par slum, Barishal slum, Laldiar Char, Noman slum in Chattogram city. Chinnomul and Ali Nagar became the address of these evicted people as well.

Apart from various coastal upazilas of Chattogram, climate refugees and low-income people from Cox's Bazar, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, and Cumilla also settled in the area.

About 70% of the slum dwellers of Chattogram lost their habitats due to climate change, said Reza Kaiser, former chief urban planner of Chittagong City Corporation. They are all low-income people, mostly garment workers, rickshaw pullers and day labourers, he said.

According to Chittagong Mohanagar Chinnomul Bastibasi Samannoy Sangram Parishad, Chinnomul and Ali Nagar slums are currently home to about 24,000 families, where about 1 lakh people live. However, according to Chittagong district administration data, there were only 4,544 families in 2010.

This settlement in the jungle of Salimpur is controlled by the Samannoy Parishad, which was formed in 2004.

In the last 18 years, this organisation divided the government khas land into 11 parts and developed thousands of plots. They built roads, schools, mosques and madrasas in their own way without any government facilities.

The main road, which is about two kilometres long, has been constructed by the residents with their own funds. The residents have been using commercial transmission lines after not being able to get residential electricity connections legally.

Chinnomul and Ali Nagar settlements came into the limelight last year when the Chittagong Development Authority opened a link road, which was constructed by cutting down 18 hills, with the Dhaka-Chattogram highway from Bayezid, which is located next to Chinnomul.

On 12 September, a meeting, led by the prime minister's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, is scheduled to be held at the Prime Minister's Office to formulate a master plan for taking up multiple developmental projects by clearing 3,100 acres of land in Salimpur jungle.

The Chittagong district administration wants to build several government facilities, including central jail, Novo theatre, hospital, national information centre and a night safari park there.

The eviction drive began to free up space. In August, the district administration demolished nearly 200 houses of 170 low-income families in Ali Nagar near Chinnamul in nine eviction raids. At the time, the administration ordered the rest of the residents to move out of the place.