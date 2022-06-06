Sitakunda Fire: BNP wants a fair probe commission

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the formation of a fair probe commission with non-partisan experts who are free from government influence to inquire into the explosion at BM container depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram on Saturday night.

"I think an impartial investigation commission should be formed and find out the responsible persons for the incident," Fakhrul Islam told media on Monday at the chairperson's office at Gulshan in the capital.

Asked what type of commission he wants to see, Fakhrul Islam answered that he never saw any probe report in any of the past incidents.

"When we say a fair, we mean non-partisan experts having no connection with the government, and those who understand the issues, should investigate the incident," he said.

Fakhrul Islam also demanded an adequate amount of compensation and proper treatment for the injured people along with the introduction of a monitoring system in all the container depots in the country.

Referring to a comment made by an army officer on a television programme, Fakhrul Islam said that even they did not have the necessary equipment.

Asking what the government was doing, Fakhrul Islam noted that the government aims to fill their pocket and indulge in corruption in the name of infrastructure development. They do not seem to have any liability to keep people safe and secure.