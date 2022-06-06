Sitakunda Fire: BNP wants a fair probe commission

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 06:05 pm

Related News

Sitakunda Fire: BNP wants a fair probe commission

When we say a fair, we mean non-partisan experts having no connection with the government, and those who understand the issues, should investigate the incident, says Fakhrul

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Photo: Sharafat Siddiqui
Photo: Sharafat Siddiqui

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the formation of a fair probe commission with non-partisan experts who are free from government influence to inquire into the explosion at BM container depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram on Saturday night.

"I think an impartial investigation commission should be formed and find out the responsible persons for the incident," Fakhrul Islam told media on Monday at the chairperson's office at Gulshan in the capital.      

Asked what type of commission he wants to see, Fakhrul Islam answered that he never saw any probe report in any of the past incidents.

"When we say a fair, we mean non-partisan experts having no connection with the government, and those who understand the issues, should investigate the incident," he said.

Fakhrul Islam also demanded an adequate amount of compensation and proper treatment for the injured people along with the introduction of a monitoring system in all the container depots in the country.

Referring to a comment made by an army officer on a television programme, Fakhrul Islam said that even they did not have the necessary equipment.

Asking what the government was doing, Fakhrul Islam noted that the government aims to fill their pocket and indulge in corruption in the name of infrastructure development. They do not seem to have any liability to keep people safe and secure.

Top News

BNP / Probe Commission / Sitakunda Fire / BM Container Depot Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

4h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

6h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

7h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

8h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

22h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata