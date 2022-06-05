Sitakunda depot fire: 15 bodies identified

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 06:29 pm

Sitakunda depot fire: 15 bodies identified

The police will conduct DNA tests from Monday to identify the rest victims

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 06:29 pm
Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Relatives have so far identified 15 bodies burnt in the deadly container depot fire in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

Chattogram DIG Anowar Hossain on Sunday (5 June) said the police will conduct DNA tests from Monday to identify the rest victims.

"Many of the victims could not be identified as their bodies were completely burnt in the fire. Relatives have checked and confirmed the identities of 15 bodies. The DNA samples of the relatives will be collected from tomorrow to identify the rest," DIG Anowar said while visiting Chattogram Medical College.

Of the 15 identified bodies, TBS has information about 11. They are- depot workers Mobinul, 22, of Banshkhali; Afzal Hossain, 33, pf Sitakunda; Md Sumon, 28, of Noakhali; Md Ibrahim, 27, of Narsingdi; Faruk Jomaddar, 55, of Pirojpur; Md Noyon, 22, of Moulvibazar; Shahadat Hossain, 29, of Mirsarai. 

The four deceased firefighters are- Moniruzzaman, 50, Habibur Rahman, 19, Mominul Haque, 24, and Mohiuddin, 29.

Civil Surgeon Mohammad Ellius Chowdhury confirmed TBS about the death of 49 people in the devastating fire. 

More than 200, including cops and fire service officials, were also injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday night.

Of the injured, more than 90 are receiving treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, three critically burnt victims have been shifted to Combined Military Hospital, 15 were admitted to Park View Hospital and six in General Hospital.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously. The explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.

