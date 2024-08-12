Sit-in programme at Bandarban in demand of reorganisation of district council

The Hill Tract Citizens Council (Parbatya Nagarik Parishad) has initiated a sit-in strike, demanding the dissolution of the Bandarban District Council and the reconstitution of an interim District Parishad.

Starting at 8am today (12 August), leaders and activists of the Citizens Parishad gathered at the main gate of the district council, calling for the removal of District Council Chairman K Shai Hla and other allegedly corrupt members.

As a result of the protest, district council officers and employees were unable to enter their offices and had to return home. In a further escalation, protesters locked the residence of Chairman K Shai Hla. The situation prompted the deployment of army personnel to the district council office and the chairman's residence.

District Council Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Masum Billal also encountered difficulties during the sit-in. In the midst of the protest, District Council President Kazi Mohammad Mojibur Rahman accused the chairman and council members of continuing to sign checks and process files, despite the ongoing demands for their removal. He alleged that land is being transferred improperly and that there are reports of food crop looting.

Nagorik Parishad holds protest at Bandarban on 12 August 2024. Photo: TBS

Mojibur Rahman emphasised that decision-making within the council is dominated by the chairman, who is accountable to higher authorities. He asserted that their goal is to establish an interim council, even if it takes up to 15 days, and vowed to maintain the protest until their demands are addressed. He further declared that neither the council members nor the chairman would be permitted to resume their official duties.

Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Masul Billah informed reporters that the advisor and secretary of the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs have been notified of the protesters' demands. Local officials, including the district council chairman, police superintendent, and army brigade commander, have also been briefed on the situation.

The three hill district councils, including Bandarban, each have a chairman and 14 members representing both local Bengalis and Paharis. According to the Hill Tracts Peace Accord, the chairman should be appointed from the hill communities. However, district council elections have not been held during the tenure of any government, leaving these positions unelected.

The Nagarik Parishad, the organization behind the protest, advocates for the rights and privileges of Bengalis living in the three hill districts. Originally known by a different name, the organization was relaunched as Parbatya (Hilly) Nagrik Parishad on 13 November 2019 through a press conference at the Chittagong Press Club.