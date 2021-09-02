Sirajganj-6 MP Hasibur Rahman passes away

Ruling party lawmaker Hasibur Rahman Swapon has passed away while undergoing treatment in Turkey.

The Awami League leader breathed his last on early Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the valiant freedom fighter.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister recalled with profound respect Hasibur Rahman's contributions to the great Liberation War and politics.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

