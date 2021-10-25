Sinha murder trial: 6th phase of deposition begins

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 02:52 pm

Related News

Sinha murder trial: 6th phase of deposition begins

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 02:52 pm
OC Pradeep being brought to the court Saturday. Photo: TBS
OC Pradeep being brought to the court Saturday. Photo: TBS

The sixth phase deposition of the formal trial in the much-discussed Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case has started at a Cox's Bazar court with the testimony of former Cox's Bazar Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Aminul Islam.

Aminul had prepared the inquest report of Sinha's dead body who was shot dead on 31 July last year.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Faridul Alam said 17 other witnesses appeared before the court of Judge Md Ismail on Monday.

According to the PP, the sixth phase trial of the case would continue till 27 October.

"Twenty-four witnesses were summoned for the sixth phase of testimonial statement but 18 have appeared," Faridul Islam told The Business Standard. 

The formal trial of the murder case started on 23 August this year. 

There are 83 witnesses in the case.

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on July 31 last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on August 5. All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Khairul Islam, investigating officer of RAB-15, filed the chargesheet in the case on December 13 last year, accusing 15 people and naming 83 witnesses, after more than four months of investigation.
 

Top News

Sinha Murder Case / OC Pradeep Kumar / Trial / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur