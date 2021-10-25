Sinha murder trial: 6th phase of deposition begins

OC Pradeep being brought to the court Saturday. Photo: TBS

The sixth phase deposition of the formal trial in the much-discussed Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case has started at a Cox's Bazar court with the testimony of former Cox's Bazar Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Aminul Islam.

Aminul had prepared the inquest report of Sinha's dead body who was shot dead on 31 July last year.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Faridul Alam said 17 other witnesses appeared before the court of Judge Md Ismail on Monday.

According to the PP, the sixth phase trial of the case would continue till 27 October.

"Twenty-four witnesses were summoned for the sixth phase of testimonial statement but 18 have appeared," Faridul Islam told The Business Standard.

The formal trial of the murder case started on 23 August this year.

There are 83 witnesses in the case.

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on July 31 last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on August 5. All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Khairul Islam, investigating officer of RAB-15, filed the chargesheet in the case on December 13 last year, accusing 15 people and naming 83 witnesses, after more than four months of investigation.

