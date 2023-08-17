Singapore's support sought for Rohingya repatriation, Dhaka's inclusion as ASEAN Dialogue Partner

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had courtesy meeting with Luke Goh, the Second Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Law of Singapore at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 16 August. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has called for a more proactive role from Singapore in facilitating the repatriation of the Rohingyas and advocating for Bangladesh's inclusion as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner within the ASEAN framework.

He raised the issues during a courtesy meeting with Luke Goh, the Second Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Law of Singapore at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

They also underscored the urgency of concluding the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Singapore.

Both sides emphasized the need for an expeditious conclusion of the FTA to further enhance trade relations and promote economic growth.

Luke Goh led a high-level delegation of five members who were engaged in the Third Foreign Office Consultations between Bangladesh and Singapore at the Foreign Ministry.

In the meeting, Foreign Minister Momen and Singaporean Permanent Secretary Luke Goh discussed various matters of mutual interest.

They highlighted the longstanding and excellent bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

Acknowledging the importance of people-to-people connections, both officials emphasised how these interactions have significantly contributed to fostering strong diplomatic ties.

Foreign Minister Momen expressed his appreciation for Singapore's investments in Bangladesh and encouraged further economic collaboration.

He highlighted the opportunities available in Bangladesh's rapidly growing economy and emphasized the potential for mutual benefits.

The minister also expressed a keen interest in bolstering collaboration to enhance the healthcare sector in Bangladesh.

Both the Permanent Secretary and the Foreign Minister expressed their satisfaction with this growth and identified ample opportunities for further expansion.

They emphasized the importance of private sector involvement and entrepreneur collaboration in driving trade advancements.