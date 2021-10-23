Singapore lifts ban on travellers from Bangladesh

Travellers from Bangladesh and five other Asian countries will be able to fly to Singapore from 27 October as the country lifted travel restrictions on the countries.

Apart from Bangladesh, the other five countries are India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The ban has been lifted as the nations adjust border measures in response to the global Covid-19 situation, says the Ministry of Health of Singapore.

However, the travellers from these countries will be subject to strict border measures, which involve a 10-day stay-home notice (SHN) period at a dedicated facility.

During a virtual press conference on Saturday, Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the situation in these countries has stabilised for some time.

"There is no longer a need for strict rules that prevent travellers from these countries from landing here," he said.

All travellers from Category II, III and IV nations will also no longer need to undergo an on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and will undergo only an end-of-SHN exit PCR test.

Moreover, travellers from Malaysia and Indonesia, along with Cambodia, Egypt, Hungary, Israel, Malaysia, Qatar, Seychelles, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam, will be placed under Category III measures.

From Wednesday, travellers from Category III regions will serve their 10-day SHN at their declared place of residence or accommodation, regardless of the travellers' and their household members' vaccination status and travel history.

To mention, Singapore had been stringent in terms of border measurements, which is why Singapore's imported infection numbers have remained low.