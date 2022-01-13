Singapore assures Bangladesh of extending cooperation in bilateral trade and digital transformation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 04:52 pm

Foreign minister of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishnan agreed to accelerate bilateral trade and investment in Bangladesh and assured full support and assistance in digital transformation during a phone call today with Foreign minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen.

During the conversation, Dr Momen expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations existing between the two friendly countries, mentioning that Bangladesh considers Singapore as a role model of Economic Development. 

The two foreign ministers agreed on the necessity of exploring synergies in new areas of cooperation for expanded bilateral engagement.

While thanking the Government of Singapore for providing humanitarian assistance to the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals sheltered in Bangladesh, foreign minister Dr Momen sought Singapore's and ASEAN's proactive role in bringing a sustainable and permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis by ensuring their urgent return to their homeland in Myanmar. 

Dr Vivian assured that Singapore would remain engaged on the issue and of Singapore's continued support for a durable solution to the crisis. 

Dr Momen noted with satisfaction Singapore Government's continuous support to the Bangladeshi expatriate workers during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He further suggested that Singapore may consider employing more skilled workers from Bangladesh especially in their health and other service sectors.

He added that Singapore is an important bilateral trade and investment partner of Bangladesh. Applauding the initiative for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Singapore, he pointed out that FTA would be mutually beneficial by further enhancing the bilateral trade and investment. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to accelerate the process for concluding the FTA early.  

Dr Momen took the opportunity to encourage more Singaporean investors to invest in power, telecommunication, renewable energy, power transmission sectors, etc. in Bangladesh taking advantage of a very friendly investment regime in the country. 

Praising Dr Vivian's previous role as minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, Dr Momen shared the rapid digital transformation of the economy and society in Bangladesh under the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a "Digital Bangladesh". 

In this connection, Dr Momen sought Singaporean cooperation in the area of ICT and digitization, to which Dr Vivian responded very positively and assured full support and assistance.  

Referring to the 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2022, both the Ministers agreed to celebrate the special occasion in a befitting manner in both countries. 

Dr Momen invited his Singaporean counterpart to visit Bangladesh. Dr Vivian also extended an invitation to Dr Momen for an official visit to Singapore to kick-start the celebration of the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged greetings of the New Year and discussed the pandemic situation in their respective countries.

Singapore-Bangladesh Relations / Dr A K Abdul Momen / FTA / Digital Bangladesh

