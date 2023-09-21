Singapore announces to open High Commission in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 11:48 am

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singapore will open a High Commission in Dhaka, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen during a meeting held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on Wednesday ( 20 September).

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Momen requested his Singaporean counterpart to set up a full-fledged Singaporean mission in Dhaka. Singaporean foreign minister assured that their consulate in Dhaka will be upgraded to a high commission, said a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Momen thanked Balakrishnan for the decision and said that both countries would benefit if the High Commission of Singapore was established in Dhaka.

Both ministers discussed various issues related to the bilateral interests of the two countries.

The foreign minister also called for an increase in Singapore's investment in Bangladesh and said that the country can take the opportunity to invest in Bangladesh's special economic zones.

Both the ministers also discussed various aspects of trade growth between the two countries.

