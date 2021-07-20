Simon Dring was a great friend to Bangladesh: Ex-CJ ABM Khairul Haque

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 09:35 pm

Simon Dring was a great friend to Bangladesh: Ex-CJ ABM Khairul Haque

Dring, revered as a "true friend" of Bangladesh for his contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War, breathed his last at a Romania hospital on Friday at the age of 75

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Simon Dring; Photo: Courtesy
Simon Dring; Photo: Courtesy

Former chief justice (CJ) ABM Khairul Haque has mourned the death of British journalist Simon Dring.

In a condolence message today, Khairul Haque said that Simon Dring was a great friend to Bangladesh during the liberation war in 1971, and all should mourn his death.

Dring, revered as a "true friend" of Bangladesh for his contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War, breathed his last at a Romania hospital on Friday at the age of 75.

It was Dring, who first presented the genocide of the Pakistan Army on 25 March 1971 in Dhaka to the world in his report.

Simon Dring is survived by his wife, twin daughters and many well-wishers.

Born in 1945, Simon Dring was a television producer, and presenter. He worked for Reuters, The Daily Telegraph, BBC Television, Radio News, and Current Affairs, in his 30-year career, covering major stories and events including 22 wars and revolutions around the world.

In 2000, Ekushey TV was established in Bangladesh under his leadership.

