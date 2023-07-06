Sikder Bodiruzzaman appointed as next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia

The government has decided to appoint Sikder Bodiruzzaman as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia.

He will be replacing Ambassador Md. Nazrul Islam in this capacity, reads a foreign ministry press statement on Thursday.

A career diplomat, Sikder Bodiruzzaman belongs to the 17th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) Cadre.

Joining the service in 1998, he is now serving as director general at the East Europe and CIS wing of the Ministry.

In his long distinguished diplomatic career, he served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in Hong Kong, New Delhi, Riyadh and Manila. Lately, he was Bangladesh Consul General in Dubai.

Hailing from Khulna, Bodiruzzaman did his BA and MA in English Language and Literature from Rajshahi University. He also completed several professional training courses both at home and abroad and represented Bangladesh in numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings.

In his personal life, Bodiruzzaman is married and blessed with two children.