Signal 3 for maritime ports as depression intensifies into deep depression

Bangladesh

UNB
13 September, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 07:06 pm

Related News

Signal 3 for maritime ports as depression intensifies into deep depression

Tidal surge likely to inundate coastal districts

UNB
13 September, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 07:06 pm
TBS file image
TBS file image

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been directed to keep hoisted local cautionary signal 3 as the depression over  Northwest Bay and adjoining Odisha coast intensified further into a deep depression and moved West-Northwestwards, said a Met office bulletin  on Monday .

It is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction further, it said.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The met office advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

They were also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Besides, the low lying coastal areas of Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Chattogram, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Barishal, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, and Laximpur are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 2-3 feet above the normal astronomical tide.
 

Top News / Environment

Cautionary Signal / local cautionary signal 3 / signal 3

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues