Signal 3 for maritime ports

Bangladesh

BSS
29 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 10:32 pm

Related News

Signal 3 for maritime ports

BSS
29 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 10:32 pm
Representational image of maritime cautionary signal.
Representational image of maritime cautionary signal.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three as gusty or squally weather may affect ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
 
"The low-pressure area over West Bengal and adjoining coastal areas persist. Under its influence, deep convection is taking place and steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay," said a weather bulletin today (29 June).
 
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Cautionary signal 3 / Maritime ports / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

9h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

1h | Videos
Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

3h | Videos
Real Madrid fulfilled the dream of their player, Joselu

Real Madrid fulfilled the dream of their player, Joselu

39m | Videos
The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

2h | Videos