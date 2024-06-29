Signal 3 for maritime ports

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three as gusty or squally weather may affect ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.



"The low-pressure area over West Bengal and adjoining coastal areas persist. Under its influence, deep convection is taking place and steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay," said a weather bulletin today (29 June).



All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

