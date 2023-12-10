Siegwerk reshapes leadership team with expanded executive committee

Siegwerk reshapes leadership team with expanded executive committee

Siegwerk said the inclusion of Pradhan in the Group Executive Committee underlines, once again, the significance of the Asian region in Siegwerk’s global strategy.

Ashish Pradhan
Ashish Pradhan

Siegwerk, one of the world's leading global providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, is expanding its existing management team. In a strategic move to reflect its global presence even stronger and adapt to the changing dynamics of the global ink and coatings industry, the company will establish a Group Executive Committee.

Effective from 1 January, 2024, the Group Executive Committee will develop, implement, and oversee key decisions and strategies for the company. A Siegwerk's press release said.

In addition to the current members of the Board of Management – Dr. Nicolas Wiedmann, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jan Breitkopf, President EMEA; Ralf Hildenbrand, President Americas and Dr. Oliver Wittmann, Chief Financial Officer – Ashish Pradhan, President Asia, will also be part of the newly-formed committee, the press release added.

Siegwerk said the inclusion of Pradhan in the Group Executive Committee underlines, once again, the significance of the Asian region in Siegwerk's global strategy. With its immense growth potential, Asia plays an active role in shaping the company's future together with the other two major regions, EMEA and the Americas. The new management structure will help Siegwerk to drive innovation strategies even more efficiently, manage products flexibly across locations and continue to pursue its strategic goal of being a leading provider of circular and digital packaging solutions, the press release reads.

"Siegwerk will continue to be very well positioned for the future with its new management structure. Thanks to an impressive level of knowhow, experience, and dedication, we are ready to further expand our business and drive innovation in the packaging industry," said Dr. Nicolas Wiedmann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Siegwerk.

Before joining Siegwerk, he worked in different capacities within the global packaging industry for companies including International Paper, Henkel, Positive Packaging, and Huhtamaki. Pradhan has a degree in mechanical engineering and post-graduate qualifications in management.

Ashish Pradhan / Siegwerk Asia

