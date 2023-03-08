Gulistan Blast: Heavy vehicles restricted on Bangshal-Gulistan road

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has restricted movement of heavy vehicles on Bangshal to Gulistan road till Thursday to avoid any further unexpected incident following the massive blast in the capital's Siddique Bazar that left 19 people dead.

Haider Ali, general manager (transport) at the DSCC, visited the spot on Wednesday evening and told media that they took the decision to halt the vehicular movement on the road to ward off any unwanted incident as the establishments in the area are not safe.

He also said that they will decide whether the restriction will be extended beyond Thursday after observing the situation.

Earlier, a massive explosion occurred around 4:50pm on Tuesday with a big bang at Siddique Bazar in Gulistan area.

A total of 19 people died in the explosion of a 5-storey building in the area.

A sanitary materials shop on the ground floor of the building, Brac Bank office on one of the other floors and an adjacent 7-storey building were damaged because of the impact of the blast.