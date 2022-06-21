Shwapno stands beside the people of Sylhet

Shwapno has started distributing dry food, water and medicine among the thousands of flood victims in Sylhet and Sunamganj.

All the roads, houses and places around Sunamganj in Sylhet are flooded now. Hundreds of people are waiting at the highway hoping for relief.

Shwapno's staff is trying to provide relief to the helpless people in Sunamganj, Chhatak, Dolar Haor's Chechan School, Senupar, Chander Bari, Bholaganj and some nearby villages by a trawler.

The relief team of Shwapno were seen wearing red T-shirt and hat with the logo of Shwapno and with the slogan "Dreams will live only if people live" ("Manush bachle bachbe Shwapno).

Shwapno's team included Shwapno's Director of Retail Expansion Md Shamsuddoha Shemul, Head of Corporate Affairs and Head of Employee Welfare Dr Sohel Moinuddin Shoibal, General Manager of Corporate affairs Mizanur Rahman Liton, Assistant

General Manager Mohamamd Tamim Khan, Regional head of operations Abdullah Al Mahbub, Regional Manager of operations Azim Uddin among others.

When taking the relief sent from the Shwapno team, Samina, who came to the shelter from the haor area in Senpur, said all the houses are submerged.

"I haven't eaten anything since the night before. My throat is very dry as there is not any drinking water", she added.

