Shwapno launches Gazipur intersection outlet 

Shwapno, one of the largest retail chain shops of the country, inaugurated its new outlet at Gazipur intersection in Gazipur city today.

Gazipur City Corporation Ward 18 Commissioner Moslem Uddin Chowdhury, eminent businessmen and investors A Mannan Chowdhury, Morshed Alam Mukul, Badrul Alam, Zahidur Rahman Swapner and Shwapno Head of Business Development Rajibul Hasan were present during the inauguration, reads a press release.

Samsuddoha Shimul, director, Shwapno Retail Expansion, said, "We hope that people here will market regularly in Shwapno in a healthy and safe environment. The products have been kept in our outlet keeping in mind the needs of the locals."

This outlet offered various month-long offers in addition to home delivery service.