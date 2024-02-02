Shuttle bus service from Chattogram city to DC Park launched

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 07:04 pm

The bus service is available every 30 minutes.

File Photo: Passenger bus detained in front of Bar Aulia Highway Police Station in Chattogram. Photo/TBS
File Photo: Passenger bus detained in front of Bar Aulia Highway Police Station in Chattogram. Photo/TBS

A new shuttle bus service has been launched to ease the journey for tourists heading to DC Park in Faujdarhat of Chattogram. 

The shuttle bus service, managed by the district administration, commenced its operations from the front of the shopping complex in Sholshahr of the city on Thursday morning. 

Operating every 30 minutes, the buses ferry passengers directly from the shopping complex to DC Park, with a similar schedule for return trips.

Priced at Tk35 per person for a one-way trip, the fare remains consistent for both directions. 

In a media release, the district administration announced that tickets can be purchased directly on the bus stop or booked in advance through the official website www.tourismctg.gov.bd.

Additionally, tourists have the option to book return tickets as per their convenience.

The introduction of this shuttle bus service comes in response to the overwhelming response to the grand flower festival inaugurated at DC Park on 25 January. 

With 127 species of domestic and foreign flowers on display, the park has become a hotspot for visitors, attracting thousands of tourists daily. 

However, the lack of a reliable transport system has posed challenges for visitors, prompting the district administration to take proactive measures.

Shuttle bus

