Shujan urges search committee to perform its duties transparently and impartially

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 01:44 pm

Related News

Shujan urges search committee to perform its duties transparently and impartially

The organisation made the call through a press release on Sunday

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 01:44 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) has hoped the newly formed search committee for the next Election Commission will fulfill its duties transparently and impartially.

The organisation made the call through a press release on Sunday (6 February). 

Shujan said there are reasons to be skeptical about the impartiality of the committee, but welcomed the newly formed committee.

"A member of the committee has sought the nomination of Awami League in the last parliamentary elections. The head of the committee himself was a member of the former search committee, which played a role in the formation of the controversial Nurul Huda Commission. Therefore, there is reason to be skeptical about the impartiality of this committee. Nevertheless, we welcome the newly formed search committee and call for transparency and impartiality," the organisation said. 

It added that the only way to properly screen the candidates for appointment to the Election Commission is to publish their names in a public notice.

"In the interest of following the principles of transparency and impartiality as directed by law, we request the search committee to disclose the names of the persons initially selected for appointment to the Election Commission and to hold a public hearing about them," Shujan said in the statement. 

The organisation also requested the search committee to publish a report in the form of public notice before submitting the recommending names for the posts of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners to the President.

The reasons and arguments for the selection of the finalists should be clearly stated in the report, they added. 

On Saturday (5 February), Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hasan was named as the head of a six-member search committee to suggest names for the next Election Commission.

Other members of the committee are Justice SM Quddus Zaman (chief justice nominated), Auditor General and Controller of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, and former election commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain and author Anwara Syed Haque (president-nominated).

Politics

election / Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) / Search committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

1h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

3h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: How an engineer built the country’s largest beauty products platform

2h | Panorama
5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

17h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

20h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

20h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia