Shujan urges govt to disclose draft of Cyber Security Act

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 04:31 pm

Shujan also noted that this legislative initiative has been taken quite suddenly.

Shujan urges govt to disclose draft of Cyber Security Act

Citizens for Good Governance (Shujan) has expressed concern over the draft law – Cyber Security Act – and urged the government to disclose the whole draft to the public.                                                    

The government has taken the initiative of enacting a new Cyber Security Act after changing the much-criticised and controversial Digital Security Act.

"Citizens are concerned whether the old law will be re-enacted with just a name change. We [Shujan] also express our concern regarding this," reads a press release signed by Shujan president M Hafizuddin Khan and Secretary Dr Badiul Alam Majumder.

The new law retains almost all the provisions of the Digital Security Act, but the punishment has been reduced in some cases, according to media reports.

"There is even a provision of arrest without warrant. As a result, we believe that the new law will remain as restrictive to citizens as the previous law. We call on the government to take public opinion on the draft of the new law as soon as possible," adds the press release.

Shujan also noted that this legislative initiative has been taken quite suddenly.

"We have witnessed this in the case of Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022. The civil society has long been demanding an age-appropriate law for appointment to the Election Commission. The government said that it is not possible to make a new law. But suddenly one day it was disclosed that the draft law was ready for passing in the Parliament," adds the statement.

"In fact, the old notification has been amended by adding an exemption provision to the appointment to the commission. Now we are worried whether the same is happening in the Digital Security Act," it added.

"The law minister told reporters that the new law will reduce the punishment under various sections. But sentencing is done after the judicial process is over if someone is found guilty. We doubt that the harassment suffered during this long period of judicial process will decrease or not. We are therefore calling on the government to ensure that the new law minimises citizen harassment as much as possible by involving experts working on digital security laws.

"Besides, whether such a law is necessary or not, or whether it is possible to address the matter under existing laws, we think that it is necessary to decide through discussions with the civil society, legal experts and related stakeholders," concluded the Shujan statement.

Shujan / Digital Security Act (DSA) / Cyber Security Act 2023

