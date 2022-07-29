Shri Pranay Kumar Verma appointed as new Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka

Shri Pranay Kumar Verma, presently Ambassador of India to Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, reads a press release of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs published on Friday (29 July).

Verma has served as the director-general of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs and was also director-general for external relations at the Department of Atomic Energy looking after India's nuclear diplomacy.

Vikram Doraiswami who is the current Indian envoy to Dhaka will be recruited to London.

Bangladesh, India ties have seen an upswing, from connectivity to culture.

Under High commissioner Doraiswami, high profile visits of Indian President Kovind and PM Modi took place last year as part of celebration of ties, birth centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Independence year anniversary.

