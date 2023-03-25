Showers likely in parts of country in 24hrs: BMD

The weather department has predicted rain or thundershowers in parts of the country in 24 hours starting from 9am on Saturday (25 March).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and the regions of Cumilla and Noakhali with hails at isolated places," said a Met Office bulletin.

The weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere over the country, it said adding that day and night temperatures may rise slightly across the country.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal (WB) and the adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.