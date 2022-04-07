Showers likely over parts of country in 24hrs

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely at a few places over several divisions in the next 24 hours commencing from 9am on Thursday.

To bring the much-needed reprieve to the people rain or thundershower activity is expected to occur at a few places over these three divisions -- Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions -- as per the Met Office.

However, the weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere across the country.

Also, day and night temperatures may rise slightly in the country.

According to the Met Office bulletin, the trough of westerly low lies over the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining areas while the seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

The time of sunset in the capital is 6:17pm on Thursday, and sunrise is at 5:44am on Friday.