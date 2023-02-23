‘Showcase Korea’ trade exhibition to boost ties with Bangladesh

Trade exhibition "Showcase Korea 2023" will commence in Dhaka tomorrow aiming to strengthen business and investment relations between the two countries to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Bangladesh.

The exhibition is jointly organised by the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI) and Korean Community in Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Korean embassy in Dhaka.

Supported by Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the two-day fair will run at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) till Sunday and remain open to visitors at 10:00am-7:00pm, free of cost.

"The main objective of "Showcase Korea 2023" is to strengthen business and investment between Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea. Forty companies will participate in the exhibition, with eight companies taking part for the first time," Lee Jang

Kyun, Korean Ambassador in Dhaka, said at a press briefing at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital yesterday.

Mentioning that Korea is the 6th largest investor in Bangladesh, with an investment of $1.4 billion in the current fiscal year, which was $1.2 billion two years ago, he said that Korea has a target to invest $3 billion in Bangladesh by the year 2040.

"We are stressing to invest in manufacturing and technological companies in Bangladesh. Currently, 50 factories are under operation in the Korean EPZ in Chattogram," Lee Jang Kyun said, expressing Korea's interest in the Chattogram Metro Rail project.

Kim Samsoo, Director General of KOTRA, Ko Youngil, Managing Director of LG Electronics Bangladesh, Ryu Yong Oh, Chairman of the Korean Community in Bangladesh and Shahab Uddin Khan, Advisor of KBCCI, among others, took part in the briefing.

LG Electronics is the lead sponsor of the fair "Showcase Korea 2023" while Youngone Corporation, Fair Technology and MGI are the Platinum sponsors.

Korean companies and the Bangladeshi importers and distributors of Korean products are participating in the fair with stalls and pavilions displaying electrical and electronic goods, automobiles, textile machinery and accessories, machinery and equipment, cosmetics and chemicals, paper, food and beverage, as main items, among other products.

In the fair, LG and Samsung Electronics will exhibit electronic products of latest technology while Fair Technology will display the latest cars of Hyundai. Some Korean companies having no office or agents in Bangladesh will also join the event with their top-notch products.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Advisor to the Prime Minister, will inaugurate the exhibition as the chief guest while Md Jashim Uddin, President of FBCCI, will be the special guest. Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation and Lee Jang-keun, Korean Ambassador in Dhaka, will attend the event as guests.

