Short-term flood likely in Sylhet, Sunamganj as rivers keep swelling

Bangladesh

UNB
19 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 04:34 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A short-term flood may hit the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts as major rivers in the region may swell further due to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern region and adjoining upstream, said Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre on Monday.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers are maintaining a trend of rising water level at different places, which may continue in next 72 hours, it said.

Due to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern region and adjoining upstream, all major rivers of this region are rising rapidly.

"According to the weather forecasting agency, there is a possibility of heavy to very-heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern region and adjoining upstream region of the country in the next 24 hours. Due to heavy rainfall forecast in the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar basin and adjoining upstream region in the next 24 hours, these rivers may swell rapidly at times," said the morning bulletin of FFWC.

As a result, the major rivers of this region including Surma, Kushiyara, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhugai-Kangsha, Someswari and Jadukata may rise rapidly.

The Teesta River at Dalia point may cross respective danger level in next 24 hours, it predicts.

Meanwhile, flood situation in bordering Assam state of India worsened on Sunday as incessant rains inundated new areas in the state, reports Indian media.

The Surma River was flowing 54 cm above its danger level at Chhatak point while it was flowing 75 cm below the red level at Shologhor point in Sunamganj district  Monday noon, UNB Sunamganj correspondent reports.

According to the Sunamganj Water Development Board, the water level of all major river in the district are in rising trend due to heavy showers in Cherapunji of India.

The Shaktierkhola main road in Bishambharpur upazila was submerged due to flood.

Executive Engineer of Sunamganj Water Development Board  Md Mamun Hawladar said the Surma River was flowing 75 cm below the danger mark in Sunamganj in the past 24 hours and  the Indian authorities recorded 26mm of rainfall in Cherapunji in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Didar Alam Mohammad Maksud Chwodhury said the shelter centers have to keep prepared to tackle the flood.

Flood / Sylhet / Sunamganj

