Shopping malls, markets reopen amid virus fear

All the shopping malls and markets have been allowed to reopen from 10am to 8pm maintaining health guidelines and social distancing measures as the government eased Covid-19 restrictions from today.

Salesmen were seen spending idle time while waiting for customers and counting financial loss amid the surging fear of coronavirus infection.

TBS correspondent visited Moghbazar, Hatirpul, Eastern Plaza areas in the capital on Wednesday where traders said they have hit the rock bottom while hoping that there won't be any more lockdowns.

Photo: TBS

"We are happy that the government has allowed shopping malls to reopen as we have incurred enough loss due to the shutdown," Md Sumon, owner of a saree shop in Eastern Plaza, said.

Requesting the government to not shut the shops again, he said, "We are now making do with borrowed money as our business capital has run out. The business didn't run during lockdown but we had to pay the shop rent and employee salaries."

Shopkeepers in Elephant Road, Gauchia and New market areas have kept their shops open since morning but there has been little to no buyers till noon.

Photo: TBS

According to them, People have lost their interest in shopping owing to contamination fears. Besides, most people do not have cash in hand."

Apex showroom (Elephant Road) In-Charge Peter said, "I opened the shop at 10am. Only two customers have visited the shop till 12pm and not a single product has been sold."

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, employees were seen cleaning and tidying up furniture in restaurants that have been closed for a long time.

Jahangir, employee of a local eatery at Elephant Road, said, "We opened today. Since the market was closed, we couldn't even sell online."