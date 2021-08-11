Shopping malls, markets reopen amid virus fear

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:08 pm

Related News

Shopping malls, markets reopen amid virus fear

Salesmen were seen spending idle time while waiting for customers and counting financial loss amid the surging fear of coronavirus infection

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:08 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

All the shopping malls and markets have been allowed to reopen from 10am to 8pm maintaining health guidelines and social distancing measures as the government eased Covid-19 restrictions from today.

Salesmen were seen spending idle time while waiting for customers and counting financial loss amid the surging fear of coronavirus infection.

TBS correspondent visited Moghbazar, Hatirpul, Eastern Plaza areas in the capital on Wednesday where traders said they have hit the rock bottom while hoping that there won't be any more lockdowns.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"We are happy that the government has allowed shopping malls to reopen as we have incurred enough loss due to the shutdown," Md Sumon, owner of a saree shop in Eastern Plaza, said.

Requesting the government to not shut the shops again, he said, "We are now making do with borrowed money as our business capital has run out. The business didn't run during lockdown but we had to pay the shop rent and employee salaries."  

Shopkeepers in Elephant Road, Gauchia and New market areas have kept their shops open since morning but there has been little to no buyers till noon.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

According to them, People have lost their interest in shopping owing to contamination fears. Besides, most people do not have cash in hand."

Apex showroom (Elephant Road) In-Charge Peter said, "I opened the shop at 10am. Only two customers have visited the shop till 12pm and not a single product has been sold."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, employees were seen cleaning and tidying up furniture in restaurants that have been closed for a long time.

Jahangir, employee of a local eatery at Elephant Road, said, "We opened today. Since the market was closed, we couldn't even sell online."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 

Top News

market reopening / Shopping malls / shop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh