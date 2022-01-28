Shop owners urged not to lay off employees illegally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

Shop owners urged not to lay off employees illegally

Shop employees put forward a 10-point demand at a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 07:38 pm
Shop owners urged not to lay off employees illegally

The Jatiya Dokan Karmachari Federation has called on shop owners not to lay off employees illegally and ensure the security of life for sixty lakh shop employees across the country.

"Shop employees are living amid insecurity of health, job, and salary.  Health security of all shop employees working across the country has to be ensured, and stop laying them off illegally," says the platform, putting forward a 10-point demand at a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Friday.

The demands include having an 8-hour daily work shift and overtime allowance for extra work, appointment letters and identity cards, two festival bonuses, one-and-a-half-day weekly holiday, compensation for workers injured or killed in workplace accidents, and paid service benefits with attendance sheets and service books.         

At the event, shop employees alleged that many shop owners are paying half or less salaries to employees, showing an excuse of poor sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Most shop employees did not get any bonus in the last two Eids and thousands of shop employees are being laid off without any reparations.

Speakers at the human chain said there are 60 lakh shop employees working across the country. Shops, shopping malls and departmental shops remained closed for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But now, despite the reopening of all shops, shop owners are not paying attention to protecting the health of employees, while their employees have to remain in close contact with all kinds of people, putting their health at high risk in the pandemic. 

They also said management of their health security is very weak. People concerned have not ensured Covid vaccination for shop employees yet, despite repeated appeals for vaccination on a priority basis, given their high risk of Covid infections.

Dokan Karmachari Federation President Rafikul Islam Babul, General Secretary Amirul Huq Amin, Vice President Kamrul Hasan were present at the protest human chain.

Top News

protest / Shop owners

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

8h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

9h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building