Shop employees in uncertainty after fire at Bangabazar

Employees of the shops, which were burned down in the fire that ravaged Bangabazar, are passing days in uncertainty.

The employees lamented that they were to get their salaries along with Eid bonus after a few days, now they do not know what will happen.

Mohammad Ripon, who used to work in a shop in the Annexco Tower which also caught fire after the blaze in Bangabazar, said, "We were supposed to get bonus today. What will happen to us now. I am worried about how I will support my wife and children now."

Ripon, who earns a monthly salary of Tk10,000, appealed to the government to reopen the nearby markets as soon as possible to enable people to earn their livelihoods.

He expressed concern that without any alternative means of income, they may have to resort to begging.

Ripon resides in Nimtali, in the old part of the capital city. He shared that his mother had died in a fire incident in Nimtali in 2010.