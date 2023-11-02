Shootout in Ukhiya Rohingya camp, 6 arrested

A shootout took place in a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar yesterday.

"A shootout took place between a group of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) members and their anti-group in the camp on Wednesday (1 November) afternoon. After sensing of police presence, they started firing at us. We also fired back," Armed Police Battalion-14 (APbn) Captain Mohammad Iqbal said.

"When the terrorists retreated, 6 people were arrested while trying to flee," he added.

Weapons and bullets were recovered from the shootout spot.

All the areas are residents of different blocks of camp no 5, APBn added.

Police said currently, the situation is normal in the camp.