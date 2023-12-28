Shoot if anyone tries to snatch away ballot boxes, voting papers: Feni SP

Bangladesh

UNB
28 December, 2023, 08:50 pm
28 December, 2023, 08:50 pm

Superintendent of Feni Police Zakir Hasan on Thursday ordered the authorities concerned to open fire to save ballot boxes and voting papers ahead of the upcoming elections slated for 7 January.
 
He made the remark at a motivational meeting of voters organised by the District Information Office at Zero Point of Daganbhuiyan Bazar in the district on Thursday noon.
 
"There are instructions to shoot to protect ballot boxes and papers. The Election Commission has instructions to open fire on any miscreant who would try to snatch ballots and voting equipment. You will be able to vote in the election on 7 January without any hindrance," said the SP.
 
He said that various quarters are spreading rumours and propaganda about the election. For this reason, ballot papers will be delivered to each centre in the morning of election day.
 
Besides, five security agencies including police will work in the field to maintain law and order, and maximum security arrangements have been made for the voters this time, the police officer said.
 
Feni Deputy Commissioner and returning officer Shahina Aktar said they held the motivational meeting so that voters can go to the polling centres without any hindrance.
 
She urged the contesting 10 candidates of Feni-3 constituency to abide by the polls code of conduct to avoid any hassle.
 
Urging the voters to come to the polling centres spontaneously, the DC also said that there will be members of law enforcement agencies in every centre who will provide tight security from beginning of the voting to the end.

