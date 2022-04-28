Shohoz staff sacked, arrested for selling train tickets in black market

Shohoz, a company responsible for selling train tickets online, has sacked its employee Md Rezaul Karim after he was arrested for selling train tickets on the black market.

In a statement issued Thursday, Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV appreciated the elite force for capturing Rezaul Karim.

We hired him four weeks ago when we started work at Bangladesh Railway, as an old vendor experienced employee who has worked with railway in giving station support for six years, the statement reads.

The company said as soon as they got informed, they fired him instantly.

"He is not an engineer by any means, he is a ground-level support staff at railway stations," Shohoz said in the statement.

The company said it will continue to take similar harsh actions against any such incidence.

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion Rezaul Karim on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in black marketing of train tickets.