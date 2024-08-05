Shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop: UN rights chief

Protesters clash with police and the pro-government supporters, after anti-quota protester demanding the stepping down of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Bangla Motor area, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 4 August, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in Bangladesh, which has resulted in the deaths of over 80 people, including at least 13 police officers.

The clashes between security forces and protesters have prompted authorities to impose a curfew and restrict internet access across the country.

The violence follows massive student protests in July against the government's job quota system, during which over 200 people were reportedly killed, including at least 32 children.

A mass march on the capital, Dhaka, is planned for today (5 August), raising concerns of further bloodshed.

The youth wing of the ruling Awami League has also called for action against the protesters.

In a statement, Türk said, "I am deeply worried that there will be further loss of life and wider destruction. I appeal urgently to the political leadership and to the security forces to abide by their obligations to protect the right to life, and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression."

The High Commissioner emphasised the need for accountability for human rights violations, particularly for those in positions of authority.

He warned that the international community must send a clear message that impunity will not be tolerated during this critical time.

Türk also called on the Bangladesh government to cease targeting peaceful protesters and to release those who have been arbitrarily detained.

He urged the restoration of full internet access and the creation of conditions conducive to meaningful dialogue.

"The continuing effort to suppress popular discontent, including through the excessive use of force, and the deliberate spread of misinformation and incitement to violence, must immediately cease," he added.