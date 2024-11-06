'Shishu Bokta' Rafiqul Islam acquitted from 4 DSA cases

UNB
06 November, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 09:53 pm

Rafiqul Islam Madani. Photo: kalerkantho
Rafiqul Islam Madani. Photo: kalerkantho

Rafiqul Islam Madani, popularly known as "Shishu Bokta" has been acquitted in four cases filed under the Digital Security Act in four separate police stations in Dhaka.

Judge Nur-e Alam of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal passed the order today (6 November), accepting a plea for the Islamic orator, said Public Prosecutor Md Rafiqul Islam.

Earlier, Rafiqul's lawyer Shohel Md Fazle Rabbi, filed applications requesting his client's release from the charges.

The court, after scrutinizing all the facts and documents, relieved him from the charges in those four cases, Lawyer Fazle Rabbi said.

On 8 April 2021, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Rafiqul Islam from his house in Netrokona and filed a case under Digital Security Act at Gazipur's Gacha Police Station.

Later, three more DSA cases were filed against him in three separate police stations.

Rafiqul Islam Madani / Shishu Bokta / DSA

