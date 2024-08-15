Shishir took to Facebook to defend husband Shakib Al Hasan

Responding to the recent controversy centering on Shakib Al Hasan, his wife, Shishir (Sakib Ummey Al Hasan), has publicly defended her husband against accusations circulating on social media.

The allegations, which involve Shakib and other prominent figures, have sparked widespread online speculation.

In response to the allegations, Shakib Al Hasan's wife, Shishir took to Facebook to defend her husband, dismissing the rumors as baseless and stressing his loyalty and honesty in their relationship.

In her post, Shishir stated, "Criticise him all you want! But please do not mix it with our relationship. He is a great husband and a father, he has always been honest and loyal to me and would never do anything to hurt me." She further mentioned that Shakib has always been transparent about his outings and that she often accompanies him.

Addressing the rumors circulating on social media, Shishir urged people not to believe everything they see online, noting, "It's all about cut n paste; pictures don't speak the whole story."

She expressed her frustration over the unnecessary calls and texts she has been receiving, clarifying that her decision to make her social media posts private was not a sign of guilt, but a measure to protect her family's privacy.

Shishir concluded by reiterating her trust in Shakib and their commitment to each other, adding that they remain focused on their family and his upcoming cricket series against Pakistan.

"We've always been a team and will remain as a team, In Sha Allah," she wrote.

The viral video and the subsequent social media uproar have yet to prompt any official response from Shakib Al Hasan